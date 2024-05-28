"Voters will strengthen brotherhood and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb": Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of last phase of polling

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed hope that the people will strengthen beauty, brotherhood, and Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb when they go out to vote in the last and seventh phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We hope that those who have voted or are going to vote in the 7th phase will vote to strengthen the beauty, brotherhood, and 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' of India. I am hopeful that the people of the country will not make PM Modi the prime minister for the third time...," Owaisi told reporters here.

Responding to the remark of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya that a survey would be done on the Muslim reservation after June 4, the Hyderabad MP said, "I want to ask him. Has he so much love for the backward Muslims? (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji gave speeches on the backward Muslims". He also referred to a 1950 Presidential Order. "And gave that status to the backward Muslims. It clearly proves that he (PM Modi) is merely talking about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and (Sabka) Vishwas. He does not believe in it".

Replying to a query, he said, "Had they (BJP) done something in the last ten years...but the poor people of the Bharat, Backward, Dalit, Muslim, and Christian have realised that the '400 paar' means to end the Constitution or the basic structure". Uttar Pradesh is voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls, the last phase of which is scheduled for June 1. The Congress is fighting the polls in partnership with the Samajwadi Party in the state and has a seat-sharing agreement with each other.

As per the seat agreement, Congress is contesting 17 seats, and the Samajwadi Party has the remaining 63 seats in the electorally crucial state. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. Conversely, the Congress party secured only one seat.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

