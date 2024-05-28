Gauteng MEC Launches Farmyards Initiative to Promote Healthy Diets

Mbali Hlophe, the Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, has unveiled a new initiative aimed at promoting healthy diets in townships, hostels, and informal settlements through the rollout of farmyards. This innovative concept primarily targets youth and women, offering repurposed containers converted into local stores for local farmers to sell their produce directly to their communities.

The farmyards, strategically located in Gauteng's townships, provide necessary equipment and infrastructure to support local farmers and revitalize the township economy. By bringing fresh and nutritious food closer to residents, the initiative seeks to address nutritional deficiencies, particularly among children, and encourage healthier eating habits.

MEC Hlophe emphasized the importance of selling nutrient-rich crops such as spinach and moringa, as well as providing proteins through the sale of live or frozen chickens. This initiative is not only about promoting healthy diets but also about fostering food security in the province. The farmyards program, coupled with other food security initiatives, aims to ensure that all residents, especially the poor and vulnerable, have access to sustainable, nutritious, and safe food.

Furthermore, the farmyards initiative serves as a response to the province's unemployment challenge, particularly among the youth. By providing opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation, it contributes to economic empowerment and self-reliance.

Simangele Sibande, a beneficiary of the farmyards program, shared her success story, highlighting how the initiative provided her with the opportunity to start her own business and employ other young people in her community.

MEC Hlophe emphasized that the project is changing perceptions about agriculture in townships, demonstrating that it is economically viable and can create meaningful opportunities for youth and women. Through continued efforts to facilitate access to markets, the department remains committed to promoting agriculture as a sustainable and attractive livelihood option.

The farmyards initiative represents a holistic approach to addressing health, nutrition, and economic challenges in Gauteng's townships, demonstrating the government's commitment to improving the well-being and prosperity of its residents.