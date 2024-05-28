Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Shahdara

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Shahdara area on Tuesday. According to officials, "The fire erupted at a warehouse in Khera Khurd village in Delhi's Shahdara area. Four fire tenders arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operations."

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighting operations are currently underway at the site of the incident. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in the Paschim Vihar area in the capital city of Delhi. After receiving information, the Delhi Fire Services Department immediately rushed around five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported. (ANI)

