Left Menu

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Shahdara

According to officials, four fire tenders arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operations.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 23:02 IST
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Shahdara
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Shahdara area on Tuesday. According to officials, "The fire erupted at a warehouse in Khera Khurd village in Delhi's Shahdara area. Four fire tenders arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operations."

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighting operations are currently underway at the site of the incident. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in the Paschim Vihar area in the capital city of Delhi. After receiving information, the Delhi Fire Services Department immediately rushed around five fire tenders to the spot.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024