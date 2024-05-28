"Who asked her to join BJP": Delhi BJP asks Atishi

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the media head for the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party said that Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi will have to reveal to the court who asked her to join the BJP. This comes after the Delhi court on Tuesday issued summons to Delhi Minister Atishi on the defamation case filed by the Delhi BJP for her defamatory statements against the party earlier.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate of the Rouse Avenue Court issued summons to Atishi on Tuesday, asking her to appear at court on June 29. Delhi BJP media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor filed the defamation complaint against Atishi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking about the case, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP (Media Head), said, "In the past two and a half years, we have seen that whenever the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used to get caught in corruption cases, the party consistently claimed that attempts were being made to topple their government or to break their MLAs." "In this context, on April 2, Delhi government minister Atishi gave a statement, saying that the BJP approached her to join the party through an individual who was personally close to her and that attempts were being made to break the party. After which, on the same day, the BJP gave a legal notice to Atishi to apologise. However, when she did not apologise, we filed a case of defamation in court," said the BJP media head.

"And in the same case, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate on Tuesday issued summons to Atishi on June 29 as an accused in the case. Atishi will have to tell the court who asked her to join the BJP. Lies can only be limited to a certain extent. Now is the time to reveal the truth," he said. [{8ed714ae-ea4c-444c-86a3-2098ced92a4a:intradmin/ANI-20240528122614.jpg}]

Advocate Suvendu Mukherjee for Praveen Shankar Kapoor also spoke on the matter and said, "Today the additional chief metropolitan magistrate at Rouse Avenue Court has summoned Atishi Marlena for making defamatory statements against the BJP and its leaders." "The defamation complaint was filed by Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who is the media head of the BJP in Delhi. In the complaint, it has been noted that there were two defamatory statements made by Atishi Marlena and Arvind Kejriwal, the two accused persons in the case," he said.

"The allegations pertain to 2 defamatory sentences, the first statement was made in January 2024, wherein it was alleged that AAP MLAs have been offered 25 crores each to switch sides and come to the BJP," said the Advocate. Adding further, he said, "The second statement was made in April, wherein it was alleged that the BJP has tried to make fake arrests and fake raids so that AAP breaks up and AAP MLAs join the BJP."

"Now the entire gamut of the defamation complaint lies on the fact that as and when there have been complaints made against the AAP MLAs or the AAP leaders, whether the Delhi Jal Board Scam, Liquor Scam, or School Classroom Scam, AAP leaders have attempted to divert attention, create a false narrative, and mislead the public of Delhi as well as the country," he stated. Earlier, Atishi said on Monday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days in connection with the alleged liquor policy. Atishi said that Kejriwal's weight loss is a matter of concern for doctors.

Kejriwal was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail on May 10, 50 days after he was jailed on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam and hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail until June 1. After being released from jail, Kejriwal has been involved in campaigning for the INDIA bloc for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in an excise policy case on March 21, days after the election schedule for the general elections was announced. The bail is applicable till June 1 and Kejriwal has to surrender to authorities on June 2. He participates in the poll campaign but can not attend his office as Chief Minister.

Imposing certain conditions while granting Kejriwal interim bail, the apex court said he would not interact with any of the witnesses or have access to any official files connected with the case. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

