Surge in Hate Crimes Targets Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian Communities in the U.S.

Recent data shows a significant increase in antisemitic incidents in the United States, alongside rising anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian sentiment. Triggered by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, several violent attacks were recorded against Jewish and related communities across the country, highlighting a concerning trend of targeted hate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 05:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is witnessing a troubling rise in hate crimes targeted towards Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian communities. This surge coincides with the intensified conflict in Gaza following the October 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants and subsequent U.S. and Israeli military actions.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached a record high in 2024 with 9,354 reported cases, marking a 5% increase from 2023 and a staggering 893% increase over the past decade. Such figures illuminate the growing climate of hostility.

Notable incidents include a suspect driving a truck into a synagogue in Detroit, leaving no fatalities but causing fear among the Jewish community. Further violent episodes have been reported in cities like New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago, where victims have suffered injuries from attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

