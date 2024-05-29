Star-Studded Lineup on Day 4 of the French Open

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 21-Caroline Garcia (France) Jesper De Jong (Netherlands) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Naomi Osaka (Japan) Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN Daniel Altmaier (Germany) v 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

8-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) 32-Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v Chloe Paquet (France)

11-Danielle Collins (U.S.) v Olga Danilovic (Serbia) Corentin Moutet (France) v Alexander Shevchenko (Kazakhstan)

