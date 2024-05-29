Left Menu

Star-Studded Lineup on Day 4 of the French Open

Day 4 of the French Open promises thrilling matches featuring top-seeded players including Sofia Kenin, Caroline Garcia, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, and more. Fans can look forward to exciting tennis action on all main showcourts as play begins early on Wednesday.

Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 0900 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 21-Caroline Garcia (France) Jesper De Jong (Netherlands) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Naomi Osaka (Japan) Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN Daniel Altmaier (Germany) v 9-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Camila Osorio (Colombia) v 8-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Pedro Martinez (Spain)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

8-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v Brandon Nakashima (U.S.) 32-Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) v Chloe Paquet (France)

11-Danielle Collins (U.S.) v Olga Danilovic (Serbia) Corentin Moutet (France) v Alexander Shevchenko (Kazakhstan)

