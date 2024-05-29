Left Menu

Fire engulfs 19 vehicles in Delhi's Madhu Vihar parking lot

A major fire broke out in a parking lot in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday morning, resulting in 19 vehicles being completely burned, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 10:07 IST
Fire engulfs 19 vehicles in Delhi's Madhu Vihar parking lot
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a parking lot in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday morning, which gutted 19 vehicles, said officials. The incident occurred at around 1:17 am near the Mandawali police station in East Delhi.

Upon receiving the alert, the Fire Service Department swiftly dispatched nine fire tenders to the scene. According to the officials, the blaze was brought under control during the night, but many four-wheeled vehicles parked in the area were completely burned.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, with officials working to determine what sparked the sudden conflagration. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Shahdara area on Tuesday. According to officials, "the fire erupted at a warehouse in Khera Khurd village in Delhi's Shahdara area. Four fire tenders arrived at the spot to conduct the dousing operations."

No casualties have been reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

