Pound Surges to Pre-2022 Crisis Levels Against Euro
The pound has reached its highest level against the euro since before the 2022 mini budget crisis. This rise comes as the European currency fell, driven by German regional inflation data. The euro dropped to 84.48 pence, its lowest since August 2022, and also lost ground against the dollar.
