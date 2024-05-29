Left Menu

Pound Surges to Pre-2022 Crisis Levels Against Euro

The pound has reached its highest level against the euro since before the 2022 mini budget crisis. This rise comes as the European currency fell, driven by German regional inflation data. The euro dropped to 84.48 pence, its lowest since August 2022, and also lost ground against the dollar.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:48 IST
The pound hit its strongest level against the euro since before 2022's mini budget crisis on Wednesday, as the single European currency dropped following German regional inflation data.

The euro dropped to as low as 84.48 pence, down 0.3%, at its lowest since August 2022, also trading lower against the dollar.

