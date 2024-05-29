"Punjab will give chance to BJP this time:" CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Lok Sabha 2024

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence on Wednesday, stating that Punjab will support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. "Punjab has given everyone a chance, and this time, they will give BJP a chance under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The results here will be remarkable because I have seen for the past five days that the support of the people is continuously increasing," Dhami said ANI.

"In Punjab, people have seen all the parties--whether it's Akali Dal, Congress, or AAP. All have governed here, and today, the people of Punjab are unhappy with the AAP government," he added. Dhami, on a visit to Shri Harmandir Sahib Ji (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, described his visit as a "sacred experience" and emphasised the deep historical and cultural connections between Uttarakhand and Punjab.

He highlighted the initiatives taken under PM Modi's leadership, including the construction of ropeways to Chardham and Hemkund Sahib. "Today, I prayed here for the Guru's blessings on all of us so that we all move forward based on our deeds and make India a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Dhami said.

He also prayed for PM Modi's third term with a significant mandate in the ongoing elections. During his visit, Dhami took part in the Shabad-Kirtan at the Darbar Sahib and served at the Langar in the premises, describing the experience as one of "soulful happiness."

The Chief Minister also visited the Sri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar and offered prayers. Notably, while AAP and Congress are contesting against each other on the 13 seats of Punjab, they have announced a joint candidate in Chandigarh.

All 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab will go to polls in the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1. The seats are Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies. (ANI)

