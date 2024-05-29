Left Menu

Maharashtra: 9 injured in LPG cylinder explosion at food stall in Mumbai's Dombivili area

According to Dombivili Fire Brigade, two among the nine injured have sustained critical injuries.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:58 IST
Maharashtra: 9 injured in LPG cylinder explosion at food stall in Mumbai's Dombivili area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least nine people were injured in an explosion of an LPG cylinder at a food stall in the Dombivili area of Mumbai on Wednesday. According to Dombivili Fire Brigade officials, two among the nine injured have sustained critical injuries.

"First, a fire broke out at the stall and then an explosion occurred in the LPG cylinder at the stall," they said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

