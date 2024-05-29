Maharashtra: 9 injured in LPG cylinder explosion at food stall in Mumbai's Dombivili area
According to Dombivili Fire Brigade, two among the nine injured have sustained critical injuries.
ANI | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
At least nine people were injured in an explosion of an LPG cylinder at a food stall in the Dombivili area of Mumbai on Wednesday. According to Dombivili Fire Brigade officials, two among the nine injured have sustained critical injuries.
"First, a fire broke out at the stall and then an explosion occurred in the LPG cylinder at the stall," they said. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- mumbai
- explosion
- LPG cylinder
- food stall
- Dombivili
- fire
- injuries
- critical injuries
- ANI
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Six killed after bus catches fire in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh
Six killed after bus catches fire in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh
Delhi: Labourer charred to death in Shakarpur building fire
Supreme Court Directs Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to Appear on May 17 Regarding Forest Fires
SC Alarms Over Inaction on Uttarakhand Forest Fire Prevention Plans