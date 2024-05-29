Maharashtra: 9 injured in LPG cylinder explosion at food stall in Mumbai's Dombivili area

At least nine people were injured in an explosion of an LPG cylinder at a food stall in the Dombivili area of Mumbai on Wednesday. According to Dombivili Fire Brigade officials, two among the nine injured have sustained critical injuries.

"First, a fire broke out at the stall and then an explosion occurred in the LPG cylinder at the stall," they said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

