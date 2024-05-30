Left Menu

Fire breaks out at garbage dump on Mathura road, efforts to control blaze underway

A fire broke out in a garbage dump on Mathura Road on Wednesday late night.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 10:10 IST
Fire breaks out at garbage dump on Mathura road (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a garbage dump on Mathura Road in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh late last night, district authorities said on Thursday. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. "A fire has broken out in a garbage dump, efforts are on to extinguish it. The cause of the fire remains a matter of investigation. Three fire brigade have arrived to bring the blaze under control," City Magistrate Om Prakash said.

Earlier, this April, a fire broke out at a restaurant opposite Aligarh railway station, which left one person injured. The reason behind the fire was found to be a short circuit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

