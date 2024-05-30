Delhi govt sets up war room to monitor water tankers amid shortage

The Delhi government is setting up a central war room in Delhi Jal Board to monitor the supply of water tankers according to the requirement in the national capital, Delhi Minister Atishi said on Friday. This comes as Delhi continues to grapple with an intense heat wave combined with the shortage of water.

The war room will be headed by an IAS officer. Delhi Water Minister Atishi also released a number '1916', where the residents can make calls to request water tankers. "Water tankers are sent to the areas having a shortage of water. We are setting up a central war room for water taker supply in Delhi Jal Board. It will be headed by a senior IAS officer, will be a central command and control centre. Those who need a water tanker in their area can call on number '1916'. From there, the requests will reach the room and after which the tankers will be sent," Atishi said addressing a press conference on Friday.

"From June 5, in all 11 water zones of Delhi, one ADM level and SDM level officer will be stationed to make quick response teams to resolve any water shortage issues," she added. Atishi said that special teams of the electricity department of Delhi Jal Board are also being constituted to ensure there is no case of borewell malfunctioning.

200 enforcement teams are being made to ensure that there is no wastage of water, she added. The Delhi Minister further said that complete bans are being imposed on use of portable and drinking water on construction sites and car repair/wash centres, adding that those buildings or centres found in violation of the directive will be sealed.

"A complete is being imposed on any use of potable water, whether from water tanker, pipeline, or borewell on construction sites. Any construction site found using portable drinking water will be sealed by the MCD," Atishi said. "Many car repair and car washing centres are using portable water from the Delhi Jal Board pipeline. A complete ban is being imposed on the use of Delhi Jal Board water for car washing and repairing. Any centre found using drinking water will be sealed," she added.

Atishi also requested the Delhi residents to cooperate in saving water in this "emergency situation." "We are going through an emergency situation. It is because of two reasons. The heatwave and because the state of Haryana not releasing water. All Delhi residents are requested to cooperate with the government," Atishi said.

Notably, the Delhi government has accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's water share even after "so many talks." She had further asserted if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, then "we will move to Supreme Court also." Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday, said that Delhi should get its "fair share of water". She further claimed that the arbitrary action of the Haryana government has caused

Earlier in the day, water crises surfaced from various parts of the city, where residents have had to wait for hours in a long queue for water tankers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)