Left Menu

Delhi govt sets up war room to monitor water tankers amid shortage

The Delhi government is setting up a central war room in Delhi Jal Board to monitor the supply of water tankers according to the requirement in the national capital, Delhi Minister Atishi said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:19 IST
Delhi govt sets up war room to monitor water tankers amid shortage
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is setting up a central war room in Delhi Jal Board to monitor the supply of water tankers according to the requirement in the national capital, Delhi Minister Atishi said on Friday. This comes as Delhi continues to grapple with an intense heat wave combined with the shortage of water.

The war room will be headed by an IAS officer. Delhi Water Minister Atishi also released a number '1916', where the residents can make calls to request water tankers. "Water tankers are sent to the areas having a shortage of water. We are setting up a central war room for water taker supply in Delhi Jal Board. It will be headed by a senior IAS officer, will be a central command and control centre. Those who need a water tanker in their area can call on number '1916'. From there, the requests will reach the room and after which the tankers will be sent," Atishi said addressing a press conference on Friday.

"From June 5, in all 11 water zones of Delhi, one ADM level and SDM level officer will be stationed to make quick response teams to resolve any water shortage issues," she added. Atishi said that special teams of the electricity department of Delhi Jal Board are also being constituted to ensure there is no case of borewell malfunctioning.

200 enforcement teams are being made to ensure that there is no wastage of water, she added. The Delhi Minister further said that complete bans are being imposed on use of portable and drinking water on construction sites and car repair/wash centres, adding that those buildings or centres found in violation of the directive will be sealed.

"A complete is being imposed on any use of potable water, whether from water tanker, pipeline, or borewell on construction sites. Any construction site found using portable drinking water will be sealed by the MCD," Atishi said. "Many car repair and car washing centres are using portable water from the Delhi Jal Board pipeline. A complete ban is being imposed on the use of Delhi Jal Board water for car washing and repairing. Any centre found using drinking water will be sealed," she added.

Atishi also requested the Delhi residents to cooperate in saving water in this "emergency situation." "We are going through an emergency situation. It is because of two reasons. The heatwave and because the state of Haryana not releasing water. All Delhi residents are requested to cooperate with the government," Atishi said.

Notably, the Delhi government has accused the Haryana government of not releasing Delhi's water share even after "so many talks." She had further asserted if the water supply does not improve in the coming 1-2 days, then "we will move to Supreme Court also." Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Friday, said that Delhi should get its "fair share of water". She further claimed that the arbitrary action of the Haryana government has caused

Earlier in the day, water crises surfaced from various parts of the city, where residents have had to wait for hours in a long queue for water tankers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024