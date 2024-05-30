Left Menu

NATO Chief Calls for Steady $43 Billion Support for Ukraine

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg will urge allies to guarantee an annual minimum of 40 billion euros to sustain military aid for Ukraine. This call aims to maintain predictable support levels for Ukraine amidst Russia's ongoing invasion. The proposal will be discussed in Prague during a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-05-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 20:31 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will ask allies to pledge a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43.37 billion) annually to fund military aid for Ukraine, an alliance source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary," the NATO source said, adding that allies had provided some 40 billion euros per year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO foreign ministers were to gather on Thursday evening for a two-day meeting in Prague and were expected to discuss Stoltenberg's proposal during a working session on Friday. ($1 = 0.9223 euros)

