NATO Chief Calls for Steady $43 Billion Support for Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will ask allies to pledge a minimum of 40 billion euros ($43.37 billion) annually to fund military aid for Ukraine, an alliance source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We need to sustain that current level of support as a minimum to provide the predictability Ukraine needs, for as long as necessary," the NATO source said, adding that allies had provided some 40 billion euros per year since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO foreign ministers were to gather on Thursday evening for a two-day meeting in Prague and were expected to discuss Stoltenberg's proposal during a working session on Friday. ($1 = 0.9223 euros)

