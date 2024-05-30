No question of protecting culprits of Valmiki Development Corporation scam: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today categorically said there was no question of protecting the culprits of the Valmiki Development Corporation scam. Speaking to reporters after returning from the New Delhi visit, he said, "Strict action would be initiated against those who are responsible for the embezzlement of funds in Valmiki Development Corporation. There is absolutely no question of protecting the perpetrators."

Asked about the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Congress minister B Nagendra, he said, "It is the Opposition's dharma to demand his resignation. The Chief Minister has taken this case seriously and we are investigating the allegations. Unwarranted allegations don't deserve a response. An FIR has been lodged and the Managing Director has been suspended. If the allegations are proven, we will take strict action against all those involved." Asked about Congress' demand for the resignation of the then BJP minister K S Eshwarappa in a similar case, he said, "These two are different cases. The suicide letter had clearly stated that there was an oral instruction from Eshwarappa. In this case, there is no direct allegation against Nagendra. This is not a small scam, the government is investigating it."

"After a lot of deliberations with the Central leadership, we have submitted a list of 65 shortlisted candidates. The decision will be taken by the High Command. The High Command had already given its word in the case of Yatindra. There are a lot of aspirants from Coastal, Central and Kalyana Karnataka regions. There are 21 aspirants in Mangaluru and 9 in Chikmagaluru constituency," he said. Asked about Home Minister Parameshwar's comment that the opinion of seniors must have been considered, he said, "We have taken his feedback. Parameshwar has also met the Chief Minister regarding this."

Replying to a query on the yardstick for shortlisting candidates, he said priority was given to those who have worked for the party. Asked if Minister Boseraju would continue as a minister, he said it would be decided by the High Command. "The Legislature party meeting has been organised at a private hotel at 6 pm on June 2. MLAs, MLCs, ministers and MPs would be invited to the meeting. Several issues including the Legislative Council election will be discussed in the meeting. The Office bearers meet which was scheduled for June 1 has been postponed," he said.

Replying to rumours that D K Suresh was being considered for the position of KPCC President, he said, "It is an absolute lie. Let the local body elections get over, we need to bring the party to a certain level before I step down. The Congress Bhavan on Race Course Road is in bad shape and a new building needs to be built." Asked if the Cabinet would be reshuffled, he told the reporters to ask the Chief Minister about it. Asked about the protest by women's organisations in Hassan, he said the right to protest can't be taken away in a democracy.

Asked about women flocking post offices to open accounts in anticipation of a government scheme, he said, "That reflects the confidence people have in our guarantee schemes. India bloc will come to power. We have already said that we will give Rs 1 lakh per year to women if we come to power." (ANI)

