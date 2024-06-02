Himachal registers around 71 per cent voter turnout in Lok Sabha polls

A spokesperson of the Election Department said here today that the voting percentage in the four parliamentary constituencies of Himachal Pradesh was approximately recorded at 71 per cent including postal ballots. Polling for the four seats was held on Saturday.

He said that Mandi recorded a voter turnout of (73 per cent) followed by Hamirpur (72 per cent), Shimla (71 per cent) and Kangra (68 per cent) voting percentage in Mandi was about 73, while Hamirpur registered 72 percent, Shimla stood at 71 and Kangra parliamentary seat's the turnout was recorded around 68 percent. Giving details about the parliamentary constituencies, he said that in the Assembly Constituencies (ACs) falling under Mandi parliamentary constituency, about 73 percent voting was recorded in Ani, 75 percent in Balh, 70 percent in Banjar, 62 percent in Bharmour, 74 percent in Drang, 68 percent in Jogindernagar, 72 percent in Karsog, 70 percent in Kinnaur, 71 percent in Kullu, 75 percent in Lahaul-Spiti, 72 percent in Manali, 75 percent in Mandi, 77 percent in Nachan, 74 percent in Rampur, 67 percent in Sarkaghat, 75 percent in Seraj and 76 percent in Sundernagar.

In the ACs falling under Hamirpur PC, around 70 percent voting took place in Barsar, 69 in Bhoranj, 71 in Bilaspur, 71 in Chintpurni, 63 in Dehra, 63 in Dharampur, 73 in Gagret, 72 in Ghumarwin, 68 in Hamirpur, 70 in Haroli, 68 in Jaswan-Paragpur, 72 in Jhanduta, 76 in Kutlehar, 72 in Nadaun, 73 in ShriNayana Devi Ji, 74 in Sujanpur, 74 percent voting took place in Una AC of Hamirpur PC. In the assembly constituencies falling under Shimla, Arki recorded around 68 percent voting, Chopal 67, Doon 74, Jubbal-Kotkhai 75, Kasauli 75, Kasumpti 61, Nahan 78, Nalagarh 71, Pachhad 72, Paonta Sahib 74, Rohru 74, Shillai 71, Shimla 63, Shimla Rural 65, Solan 69, and Shri Renuka Ji 69, while Theog AC falling under Shimla PC recorded around 66 percent voting.

Similarly, in Kangra PC Baijnath registered around 62 percent voting, Bhatiyat stood at 65, Chamba 67, Churah 70, Dalhousie 66, Dharamshala 70, Fatehpur 67, Indora 69, Jaisinghpur 62, Jawalamukhi 69, Jawali 65, Kangra 70, Nagarota 71, Nurpur 67, Palampur 69, Shahpur 68 and about 67 percent voting was recorded in Sulh AC of Kangra PC. Giving information regarding the bye-elections held for six ACs, the spokesperson said that about 76 percent voting was recorded in Kutlehar AC, 75 percent in Lahaul-Spiti, 73 in Gagret, 74 in Sujanpur, 70 in Dharamshala and about 69 percent voting was recorded in Barsar AC.Giving details on postal ballots, the spokesperson said 41,924 postal ballots have been received back, which includes 29879 for those over 85 years, 10634 PwDs who voted from their homes, and 1411 of those deployed on essential services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)