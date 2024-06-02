Left Menu

RSS Volunteers in Vidarbha Complete Intensive 15-Day Training Programme

The 15-day training programme of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh volunteers from Vidarbha, Maharashtra concluded in Chikhli, Buldhana. The event saw 441 trainees and 55 teachers from the Vidarbha region. Emphasizing holistic growth, Shridharrao Gadge highlighted the importance of family education, climate balance, social harmony, self-reliant economics, and responsible citizenship.

Updated: 02-06-2024 21:41 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 15-day intensive training programme for its volunteers from Vidarbha, Maharashtra, concluded on Saturday in Chikhli, Buldhana, as announced by the organization on Sunday.

The 'Vidarbha Sangh Shiksha Samanya' event saw active participation from 441 trainees and 55 teachers representing the RSS's Vidarbha region, which includes 33 districts.

In his address, Vidarbha prant 'sah sanghchalak' Shridharrao Gadge urged for a transformative approach in India focusing on family education, climate balance, social harmony, self-reliance in the economy, and responsible citizen behavior.

