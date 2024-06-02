RSS Volunteers in Vidarbha Complete Intensive 15-Day Training Programme

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 15-day intensive training programme for its volunteers from Vidarbha, Maharashtra, concluded on Saturday in Chikhli, Buldhana, as announced by the organization on Sunday.

The 'Vidarbha Sangh Shiksha Samanya' event saw active participation from 441 trainees and 55 teachers representing the RSS's Vidarbha region, which includes 33 districts.

In his address, Vidarbha prant 'sah sanghchalak' Shridharrao Gadge urged for a transformative approach in India focusing on family education, climate balance, social harmony, self-reliance in the economy, and responsible citizen behavior.

