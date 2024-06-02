Amul hikes milk price by Rs 2 per litre across country from tomorrow

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by approximately Rs 2 per litre effective from June 3 in all markets across the country. In a statement, Amul said that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to a 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation adding that it has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets since February 2023.

It further said that the price hike is due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production. Our member unions have also increased farmer's prices approximately by 6-8 per cent over the last year, it added. "Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and & milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the statement mentioned.

Currently, the one-litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk costs Rs 54 and that of Amul Gold is Rs 66. From tomorrow with the price hike, the fresh rates will be Rs 56 and Rs 68 respectively. (AMNI)

