Prem Singh Tamang led SKM storms back to power in Sikkim

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) registered a landslide victory as results of Sikkim legislative assembly elections were announced on Sunday. SKM won 31 out of the 32 seats sweeping the assembly polls in the Himalayan state while the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was confined to a lone seat.

With the emphatic victory of the ruling party, SKM chief and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is gearing up for a second term in the state vowing to fulfil all promises made during the polls. Tamang described it as a 'record' as the state reportedly witnessed the most peaceful election of Sikkim and thanked all who favoured the party's return to power.

"In 5 years, we will fulfil all the announcements that we made at the time of the elections. I would like to thank all my workers, they worked hard. I would also like to thank the public. This is the most peaceful election of Sikkim, this is a record," he said. This is the third time, Sikkim has witnessed a landslide victory of a political party as similar results were drawn by Sikkim Sangram Parishad and SDF in 1989 and 2009 respectively.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats out of the 32 seats. SKM won 10 seats in 2014 as it faced its first assembly elections. Interestingly, SKM had in 2019 joined hands with the BJP-led NDA ahead of the assembly elections but ultimately severed ties and fought the 2019 assembly polls alone.

The NDA drew a blank in the 2024 assembly polls. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamang for his party's landslide victory in the assembly polls. "Congratulations to SKM and CM PS Tamang Golay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The SKM chief thanked the Prime Minister and vowed the commitment to continue efforts towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim. "Thank you for your kind words and support, PM Narendra Modi Ji. We are committed to continuing our efforts towards the development and prosperity of Sikkim. We look forward to collaborating with you to achieve our shared goals for the betterment of our state. Your unwavering support has been a driving force for us, and we look forward to your continued guidance and blessings," Tamang said in a post on X.

Tamang won the elections from the Rhenock Assembly seat defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by over 7,396 votes. The polling for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was held on April 19 in the first phase simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on Saturday, the Axis My India exit poll predicted that the lone Lok Sabha seat will also be won by SKM. On Lok Sabha elections, Tamang said that the NDA Government will form the government on June 4 (counting day). "At the national level, the NDA Government - led by the BJP - will be formed. We will cross 400," he said. (ANI)

