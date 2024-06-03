J-K: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nihama area of Pulwama district on Monday morning. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said that the security forces are on the job.

"Encounter has started at Nihama area of District Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," it said. Earlier, a large cache of arms, ammunition and war-like stores was recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Kupwara.

Chinar Corps said that the recovery was made in 'Operation Kot Nala'. "Based on specific input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the dense forest area of Awra, Kupwara, today. During the search, a terrorist hideout was busted, and a large cache of arms, ammunition, equipment and other war-like stores have been recovered," Chinar Corps posted on X.

On May 6, the Indian Army eliminated three terrorists in "Operation Redwani Payeen" in Kulgam. In a post on X, Chinar Corps said, "A joint operation that commenced on the intervening night of May 6-7 in the general area of Redwani Payeen, Kulgam, has been concluded after a relentless vigil of approximately 40 hours. 4 terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of war-like stores, inflicting yet another hit on the terror ecosystem." (ANI)

