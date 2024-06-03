"18 lakh houses will be constructed under PM Awas Yojana," assures Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday highlighted the administration's achievements and outlined future plans once the election code of conduct is lifted. Despite the constraints of the recent election period, Sai emphasized his commitment to development and promised to fulfill the demands of the public once the restrictions due to the model code of conduct are over.

Addressing a public meeting in Balod, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai stated, "The past two months were occupied with elections. However, during the 100 days of governance I had, I made significant efforts. We took our oath on December 13, and by December 14, 18 lakh PM Awad Yojana houses were approved. Once the model code of conduct is lifted and we receive funds from the Centre, we will begin constructing houses for these 18 lakh people. Additionally, our government has provided a two-year bonus, and has given 3716 crore rupees to more than 12 lakh farmers" "Many types of demands are coming from the society, currently there is a code of conduct, if the code of conduct was not implemented then I would have given you a lot. I assure you that as soon as the code of conduct is lifted, all the demands of your society will be fulfilled," he added.

Notably, two months after BJP took over in Chhattisgarh after gaining majority in the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 34,400 crores in Chhattisgarh under 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Chhattisgarh'. The projects cater to several important sectors including Roads, Railways, Coal, Power, and Solar Energy among others.

Addressing the programme virtually, the Prime Minister hailed the development undertaken in Chhattisgarh saying that the dream of building a Viksit Chhattisgarh will be realised through the empowerment of farmers, youth and Nari Shakti. "Today, we are moving ahead with the resolve of 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'! The BJP has made it, and only BJP will improvise it! Chhattisgarh has hardworking farmers, talented youth and a wealth of nature. Whatever is needed to develop, Chhattisgarh had it earlier and is there even today. But those who ruled the country for a long time after independence did not have a big vision," the Prime Minister said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election in Chhattisgarh were held from 19 April to 7 May 2024, to elect the 11 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

