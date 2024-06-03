Left Menu

Cyclone Remal aftermath: Manipur CM says efforts underway to get rid of floodwater, clean waterlogged areas

After Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in Manipur and other states, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed about the work de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal being done by Manipur Fire Service. Taking to his official X handle, the Manipur Chief Minister posted, "Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal.

Cyclone Remal aftermath: Manipur CM says efforts underway to get rid of floodwater, clean waterlogged areas
Efforts to get rid of flodwater in Manipur after Cyclone Remal (Photo/@NBirenSingh). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, which wreaked havoc in Manipur and other states, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal being done by Manipur Fire Service. Taking to his official X handle, the Manipur Chief Minister posted, "Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal.

In another post, Singh appreciated the work done by the authorities. "I appreciate the services rendered by the officials of the Minor Irrigation and Water Resources Department with assistance from Imphal East police personnel in removing the floodwaters from various locations," he said. Singh added, "Their selfless work has been vital in assisting thousands of flood-affected families in various localities."

Singh also praised the efforts of the Manipur Fire Service for working amidst the floods. "Despite the dangers and the immense pressure, the Manipur Fire Service team continue to work around the clock, demonstrating exceptional bravery, and a deep sense of responsibility," he said. Heavy rainfall had caused flooding in several parts of Manipur, including Imphal in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal that triggered continuous rainfall in the state.

Manipur Chief Minister had said that the NDRF, Indian Army, and Assam Rifles, along with local authorities, are carrying out rescue operations and saving people from various flood-hit areas of the state. As many as 40 personnel of the NDRF and 6 additional motorboats had arrived in Imphal to aid the state government in the rescue operations, he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. The Prime Minister also announced that those injured in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal would be given Rs 50,000 each. (ANI)

