Juventus and Allegri Part Ways: End of an Era
Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the end of the current season. This marks the end of Allegri's tenure with the club, setting the stage for new leadership in the upcoming season.
Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 00:24 IST
Juventus FC SpA:
* JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB - CO AND MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI CAN CONFIRM THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE HIS CONTRACT AT THE END OF THE CURRENT SEASON. Source https://tinyurl.com/yzbz94dn
