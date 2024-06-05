DWS Investigates Integrity of Tiryvillle Dam Amid Flash Flood Concerns

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) is investigating the integrity of the privately-owned Tiryvillle Dam near Kariega in the Eastern Cape, following reports that the dam is at risk of failure due to recent flash floods.

Investigation and Assessment

DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa stated that a team of engineers has been dispatched to assess the dam's condition. The department is in ongoing communication with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to ensure coordinated efforts. The engineers are evaluating the structure of the irrigation dam in accordance with dam safety protocols and will recommend any necessary measures.

“It has been established that the dam is a concrete structure, which ideally should be able to cope with water flowing over the dam wall. However, due to a lack of historic information on the condition of the dam, it is prudent to treat the dam as a possible high risk and to take measures to safeguard the lives of the communities living downstream of the dam,” Mavasa explained.

Precautionary Measures

In response to the potential risk, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has evacuated approximately 200 families residing in the Lapland informal settlement and surrounding areas, located about 850 meters downstream from the dam.

“At this moment, details of the owner of the farm dam are not known, as the dam is not registered as a dam with a safety risk with the DWS dam safety office. The department will be engaging the local disaster management team, and an update will be provided as soon as the investigation is finalised,” Mavasa added.

Safety Concerns

The precautionary evacuation underscores the importance of safeguarding communities potentially affected by the dam. The lack of historical data on the dam's condition has prompted authorities to err on the side of caution.

Next Steps

The DWS will continue its investigation and collaborate with local disaster management teams. An update will be provided once the engineers complete their assessment and determine the necessary actions to ensure the dam's safety.

The investigation and subsequent actions are crucial to prevent any potential disaster and protect the lives and property of those living in the vicinity of the Tiryvillle Dam.