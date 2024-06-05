Left Menu

NSE Smashes World Record With 1,971 Crore Transactions in a Single Day

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) set a new world record by processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day. This milestone occurred on June 5, 2024. Additionally, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 3% after underperforming due to below-expectation Lok Sabha poll results.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:51 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) achieved a monumental feat on Wednesday, setting a world record by processing 1,971 crore transactions in a single day, as per its MD and CEO, Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Chauhan announced on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that @nseindia handled the highest number of transactions ever recorded in one trading day on June 5, 2024. The figure stood at 1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders and 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades during the six-hour, fifteen-minute session from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

In a related development, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty showed robust recovery on Wednesday, each surging over 3%. Both indices had faced significant losses in the prior trading session due to disappointing Lok Sabha poll results. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 2,303.19 points, or 3.20%, settling at 74,382.24 points, supported by value buying in banking, automotive, and oil shares. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 735.85 points, or 3.36%, to close at 22,620.35 points.

In the political arena, the Election Commission declared results for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP secured 240 seats, and the Congress won 99 seats, leaving the NDA above the majority mark of 272 seats but falling short of a full majority for the BJP alone, making the party reliant on coalition partners for government formation for the first time since 2014.

