Heatwave Sparks Soaring Demand for Hydrating Products Across India

Amidst an intense heatwave sweeping across India, companies specializing in hydrating products such as beverages and ice creams report a significant surge in demand. This trend is particularly noticeable in the eastern, northern, and central regions.

Beverage giants like PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola have seen a notable escalation in both in-home and out-of-home consumption. To meet this surge, companies have proactively stocked inventories and ensured that their products are readily available across diverse retail channels, including e-commerce.

Notably, brands like Pepsi, 7UP, and Slice from PepsiCo, and Maaza, Sprite, and Minute Maid from Coca-Cola, are seeing heightened consumer interest. Meanwhile, Havmor Ice Cream has increased production capacity to cater to the growing demand, and FMCG giant Dabur India is expanding its glucose portfolio to offer instant energy drinks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)