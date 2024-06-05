Left Menu

Heatwave Sparks Soaring Demand for Hydrating Products Across India

Amid a prolonged heatwave, the demand for hydrating products like beverages and ice creams has surged in India, particularly in the eastern, northern, and central regions. Companies like PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, and Havmor Ice Cream are ramping up production to meet the increased demand, ensuring availability across various retail platforms.

Updated: 05-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:40 IST
Amidst an intense heatwave sweeping across India, companies specializing in hydrating products such as beverages and ice creams report a significant surge in demand. This trend is particularly noticeable in the eastern, northern, and central regions.

Beverage giants like PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola have seen a notable escalation in both in-home and out-of-home consumption. To meet this surge, companies have proactively stocked inventories and ensured that their products are readily available across diverse retail channels, including e-commerce.

Notably, brands like Pepsi, 7UP, and Slice from PepsiCo, and Maaza, Sprite, and Minute Maid from Coca-Cola, are seeing heightened consumer interest. Meanwhile, Havmor Ice Cream has increased production capacity to cater to the growing demand, and FMCG giant Dabur India is expanding its glucose portfolio to offer instant energy drinks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

