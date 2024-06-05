Andhra Governor Abdul Nazeer dissolves 15th State Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer dissolved the 15th State Legislative Assembly with effect from Wednesday following the declaration of results of elections on June 4. The Governor accepted the cabinet's advise and signed the order to dissolve the 15th state assembly, paving the way for the formation of the 16th Assembly in Andhra Pradesh.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (2) (b) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, on the advice of the Council of Minister, hereby dissolve the Fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly with effect from the date of this notification," a notification issued by the state legislature secretariat said on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy resigned from his post on Tuesday after his party, YSR Congress Party, lost to the tripartite alliance in the Assembly elections.

The governor accepted CM Reddy's resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government assumes office. N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) registered a landslide victory in the southern state by winning 135 out of the total 175 seats in the Andhra assembly, retaining dominance. Its allies, the Janasena Party led by Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, won 21 and eight seats, respectively. The ruling YSRCP was confined to 11 seats in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)