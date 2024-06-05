Left Menu

Chand Mallik makes history as first Tripura student to secure first rank in NEET-UG exam

This is said to be the first time that a student from the north-eastern state has topped the medical entrance exam. Mallik, a resident of Ramnagar No. 2, achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:01 IST
Chand Mallik, NEET-UG Rank 1 holder from Tripura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura student Chand Mallik has secured the first position in the All India National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination along with 66 other Rank 1 holders. This is said to be the first time that a student from the north-eastern state has topped the medical entrance exam. Mallik, a resident of Ramnagar No. 2, achieved a perfect score of 720 out of 720.

The NEET UG 2024 result was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate) is an examination for students who want to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India. The test was conducted on May 5, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The final answer key was released on June 4.

A total of 23,33,297 students appeared for the exam out of 24,06,079 registered candidates. 13,16,268 qualified the examination. The candidates included 1,029,154 males and 1,376,831 females. The cutoff has increased marginally in view of increased competition. For the Unreserved and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the cutoff has risen to 720 to 164 compared to 720 to 137 in 2023.

The 67 Rank 1 holders, comprising 14 female and 53 male candidates, include Prachita and Isha Kothari from Rajasthan, Shailaja S and Syed Aarifin Yusuf from Tamil Nadu, Kahkasha Parween from Jharkhand, Umayma Malbari and Ved Sunilkumar Shende from Maharashtra, Mridul Manya Anand from Delhi, Ayush Naugraiya from Uttar Pradesh, and Mazin Mansoor from Bihar, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

