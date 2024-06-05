Uttarakhand: Five die as car falls into ditch in Nainital

Five people were killed and as many as have been injured when their car fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand's Nainital, police said on Wednesday. The mishap took place in the OkhalKanda village of Nainital.

The five people travelling in the car died on the spot while injured were admitted to a hospital, they said. More details are awaited (ANI)

