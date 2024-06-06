Left Menu

"Engineer Rashid's victory will empower secessionists in J-K": Omar Abdullah

The victory of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is currently in jail on terror funding charges, from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's "defeated" Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope, said former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:29 IST
"Engineer Rashid's victory will empower secessionists in J-K": Omar Abdullah
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader and losing candidate from Baramulla in the Lok Sabha polls has said that the victory of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is currently in jail on terror funding charges, will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's "defeated" Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope. Abdullah had lost the elections to Engineer Rashid. "Rashid's victory, without doubt, will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's defeated Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

"Efforts to draw secessionism back into electoral politics led New Delhi to support the rise of the People's Democratic Party and its alliance with the BJP. That, however, ended up empowering violent secessionists, not mainstreaming them--a warning of the unpredictable outcomes of trying to manipulate politics," he added. Omar Abdullah's comments drew sharp criticism from PDP's Waheed Para who accused Abdullah of not acknowledging the people's mandate.

Extremely disappointed with Omar Abdullah's regressive stance, echoing the divisive politics of 1987, and dubbing a democratic expression as an 'Islamist wave'. His family's history with the Muslim Conference clashes with calls for the exclusion of PDP, Er Rashid, and JEI, and will put Kashmir into perpetual conflict with the state. A more prudent approach, akin to Mehbooba Mufti's plea for Engineer Rashid's release, would have been an acknowledgement of the mandate. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, ran as an independent candidate for the Baramulla seat and defeated Omar Abdullah. He secured victory with a margin of 204142 votes and received 47,2481 votes.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief, Mehbooba Mufti, congratulated Engineer Rashid on Wednesday and urged the government to respect the people's verdict, calling for his release. "Heartfelt congratulations to Mian Altaf, Aga Ruhullah, Engineer Rashid & Haneefa Jan for winning the parliament elections. Government of India must respect the verdict of the people & release Engineer Rashid," Mufti said in a post on X.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, besides Rashid winning the Baramulla seat, the National Conference and the BJP won two seats each in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP did not field any candidate in Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024