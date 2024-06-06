Italy's Squad Revealed for Euro 2024

Left Menu

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti has unveiled his final 26-man squad for the 2024 European Championship. The team features a mix of talents from top European clubs, including goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, and Guglielmo Vicario, and prominent forwards like Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca.

Italy head coach Luciano Spalletti named his final 26-man squad for the 2024 European Championship on Thursday. Italy squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur) Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

