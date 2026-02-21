Left Menu

Macron Emphasizes Importance of Legal Counterweights in Democracies

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of legal counterbalances in democracies, referencing the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariffs. Amidst discussions at Paris's agricultural salon, he noted the significance of maintaining balance and vowed for France to assess the impact of new tariffs while continuing exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the critical role of legal counterbalances in democratic systems during remarks on Saturday. His statement followed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision regarding tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

In an address during Paris's annual agricultural salon, Macron remarked on the benefits of a governing system that includes a Supreme Court and a robust rule of law, emphasizing how such structures provide necessary checks to power.

Moreover, Macron pointed out that France would evaluate the ramifications of Trump's 10% global tariff, reaffirming the nation's commitment to continue exporting its products.

