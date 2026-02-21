Macron Emphasizes Importance of Legal Counterweights in Democracies

French President Emmanuel Macron underscored the critical role of legal counterbalances in democratic systems during remarks on Saturday. His statement followed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision regarding tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump.

In an address during Paris's annual agricultural salon, Macron remarked on the benefits of a governing system that includes a Supreme Court and a robust rule of law, emphasizing how such structures provide necessary checks to power.

Moreover, Macron pointed out that France would evaluate the ramifications of Trump's 10% global tariff, reaffirming the nation's commitment to continue exporting its products.

(With inputs from agencies.)