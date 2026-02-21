Maharashtra Defamation Case Dropped: Apology Clears Rumors
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had a defamation case against him by Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse withdrawn after Raut expressed regret in court. The case was based on incorrect corruption allegations reported in 2023. Both leaders agreed to end the dispute amicably.
- Country:
- India
In a noteworthy development, the defamation case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was withdrawn by Maharashtra's minister Dada Bhuse after Raut expressed regret in a Nashik court. The courtroom encounter aimed to resolve allegations related to corruption that Raut admitted were based on incorrect information.
The dispute originated from a 2023 article in 'Saamana', Shiv Sena (UBT)'s publication, accusing Bhuse of a Rs 178-crore corruption scam at the Girna cooperative sugar factory. Subsequent investigations clarified the miscommunication, and Bhuse's complaint was retracted as both leaders decided to close the matter gracefully.
Raut conveyed an apology to the Malegaon farmers and citizens, acknowledging the confusion the allegations caused. Bhuse, representing the ruling Shiv Sena, emphasized closing on a positive note, reflecting Maharashtra's conciliatory culture and prioritizing community trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
