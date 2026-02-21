France on Edge: Nationwide Rallies Remember Far-Right Activist's Death

Amid heightened tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm ahead of nationwide rallies planned for Saturday. The demonstrations are set to honor the memory of Quentin Deranque, 23, a far-right activist who was killed in a brutal incident captured on camera, shocking the nation.

The marches, intended to commemorate Deranque's death, come with a significant risk of violence. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, concerned about potential clashes between extremist political groups at the rallies.

Authorities express anxiety over the possibility of the gatherings escalating into violence, reflecting on the deep-seated political tensions and divisions that currently plague France. Macron has urged the public to honor Deranque's memory peacefully.