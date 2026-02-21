France on Edge: Nationwide Rallies Remember Far-Right Activist's Death
French President Emmanuel Macron urged for calm before nationwide rallies on Saturday to remember Quentin Deranque, a 23-year-old far-right activist killed in a violent altercation. The shocking event, caught on camera, has police worried about potential clashes between opposing extremist political groups during the marches.
The marches, intended to commemorate Deranque's death, come with a significant risk of violence. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, concerned about potential clashes between extremist political groups at the rallies.
The marches, intended to commemorate Deranque's death, come with a significant risk of violence. Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, concerned about potential clashes between extremist political groups at the rallies.
Authorities express anxiety over the possibility of the gatherings escalating into violence, reflecting on the deep-seated political tensions and divisions that currently plague France. Macron has urged the public to honor Deranque's memory peacefully.
