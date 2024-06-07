Samajwadi Party to cancel membership of rebel MLAs who cross voted in Rajya Sabha elections

After securing a big victory from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party is now gearing up to cancel the membership of rebel MLAs who stood against the party in the Rajya Sabha elections and voted in favour of the BJP. According to sources in the Samajwadi Party, seven SP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Pandey, surprised the party by supporting the BJP's candidate during the Rajya Sabha elections.

This move has angered party president Akhilesh Yadav greatly. However, following conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav has initiated steps to revoke the membership of these seven MLAs, for which an official letter is also being prepared by the party, which will soon be submitted to the UP Legislative Assembly Speaker by the Samajwadi Party.

The list of these seven MLAs includes Rakesh Pratap Singh from Amethi Gauriganj, Manoj Pandey from Raebareli Unchahar, Rakesh Pandey from Ambedkarnagar, Pooja Pal from Prayag, Vinod Chaturvedi and Ashutosh Verma and Abhay Singh. Following the Lok Sabha election results where the Samajwadi Party emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh, a group of seven MLAs attempted to arrange meetings with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav to discuss rejoining the party. However, Akhilesh Yadav declined to meet with these MLAs and readmit them into the party.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the Samajwadi Party (SP) won 37 seats, BJP won 33, Congress won 6, Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD won 2, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and Apna Dal (Soneylal) won 1 seat each in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference on Thursday, expressed his gratitude towards the public of Ayodhya for making them victorious in the seat and expressed his views on the formation of the BJP-led NDA government in the centre.

"Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh were issues-based and the public of the state has voted on their issues and problems, which led to the massive defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party," Yadav said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)