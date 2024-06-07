Saudi Aramco's Secondary Offer: Trading to Commence on June 9

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* SAUDI ARAMCO FINAL SECONDARY OFFER PRICE AT SAR 27.25 PER SHARE - STATEMENT

* SAUDI ARAMCO COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING OF OFFER SHARES ON SAUDI EXCHANGE IS EXPECTED TO BE 9 JUNE- STATEMENT Further company coverage:

