Saudi Aramco's Secondary Offer: Trading to Commence on June 9
Saudi Aramco has announced the final secondary offer price at SAR 27.25 per share. Trading of these offer shares on the Saudi Exchange is expected to begin on June 9. This move marks a significant development in the company's financial activities.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:40 IST
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:
* SAUDI ARAMCO FINAL SECONDARY OFFER PRICE AT SAR 27.25 PER SHARE - STATEMENT
* SAUDI ARAMCO COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING OF OFFER SHARES ON SAUDI EXCHANGE IS EXPECTED TO BE 9 JUNE- STATEMENT Further company coverage:
