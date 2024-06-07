Nitin Gadkari supports proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the NDA Parliamentary Party Leader

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday expressed strong support for the proposal to name Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP, and NDA Parliamentary Party days after BJP led NDA won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gadkari on Tuesday won the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra defeating his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 1,37, 603 votes.

"I welcome all the newly elected Members of Parliament. I accept the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the Leader of Lok Sabha, Leader of the BJP, and NDA Parliamentary Party," Gadkari stated while addressing the NDA gathering. Reflecting on the past decade, he added, "In the last ten years, we got an opportunity to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister has made stern efforts so that our nation becomes a world leader and reaches new heights. He has been an inspiration all over the world. The work done in the last ten years was just a start, but after this, in the coming five years, we will become a leading power of the world. I extend my wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Addressing the gathering, LJP President Chirag Paswan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the NDA's massive victory to his leadership and willpower. "I congratulate my Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is because of you that NDA has achieved this massive victory. The credit for this goes to you. It was that willpower which helped in recording such a massive victory in history. It was not a normal thing that NDA kept getting such a big victory under the leadership of the Prime Minister for the third time in a row...Because of you, today in front of the world we can proudly say that India has become the fifth-largest economy of the country. The people of India have full faith in you," he said.

Paswan also shared a warm moment with Prime Minister Modi, hugging him after his speech. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also addressed the gathering, expressing optimism about the completion of pending projects in Bihar.

Addressing the gathering, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said "All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership." TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for three months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He stated and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had three public meetings and one big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh..."

A meeting of the newly elected MPs was held on Friday at Parliament, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. Earlier, on Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India. (ANI)

