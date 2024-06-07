EU to Commence Accession Talks with Ukraine

The European Commission supports starting EU accession talks with Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

Shmyhal said the Commission confirmed in a report that Kyiv had fulfilled the remaining steps required of it to start negotiations.

"Now we expect our European partners to take the next step — to start negotiations on European Union membership already this month," Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.

