EU to Commence Accession Talks with Ukraine
The European Commission has agreed to start EU accession talks with Ukraine, as confirmed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Kyiv has fulfilled the necessary steps required to initiate negotiations. Shmyhal expects European partners to start the membership talks this month.
The European Commission supports starting EU accession talks with Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.
Shmyhal said the Commission confirmed in a report that Kyiv had fulfilled the remaining steps required of it to start negotiations.
"Now we expect our European partners to take the next step — to start negotiations on European Union membership already this month," Shmyhal said on the Telegram messaging app.
