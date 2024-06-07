Ghana's Gold Surge: Small-Scale Miners Drive Expansion in 2023

Ghana's gold production rose 8.3% to 4 million ounces in 2023, data from the Ghana Chamber of Mines showed on Friday.

The growth was driven primarily by expansion in the output of small-scale miners, which was sufficient to offset a decline in large-scale miners' production. Output in 2024 is projected to rise to between 4.3 million and 4.5 million ounces, Michael Edem Akafia, the chamber's president, said in a speech in Accra.

