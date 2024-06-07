Nagaland Guv appeals to Eastern Nagaland People's Organization to actively participate in urban local body polls

Nagaland governor La Ganesan has appealed to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) and its residents to actively participate in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, slated to be held on June 26. In his letter addressed to the ENPO, Governor Ganesan said, "I earnestly appeal to the ENPO and the citizens of Eastern Nagaland to actively participate in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections scheduled for the 26th of June, 2024. While the concerns raised by the ENPO are acknowledged with utmost respect, it is imperative to address the essence of democratic participation."

"Voting in any election is not merely a right but a significant opportunity that ensures the representation of the people's voice in governance and the sustenance of democratic principles", he added. Governor Ganesan reassured the ENPO and the people of Eastern Nagaland that the concerns related to the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory are being addressed by the Central Government.

"I also reassure the ENPO and the people of Eastern Nagaland that the concerns related to the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory are being diligently addressed by the Central Government. Constructive dialogue and continued participation in the democratic process should be encouraged by all the concerned stakeholders", he added. The Nagaland governor urged the ENPO and its residents to exercise their constitutional rights and take part in the upcoming ULB polls.

"It is with this optimistic background that I humbly request the ENPO and the people of Eastern Nagaland to exercise their constitutional rights and participate in the forthcoming ULB election, thereby strengthening the democratic fabric of our state. Let us come together to uphold the democratic values that we cherish and work relentlessly towards a united and prosperous Nagaland", he said. The ULB polls of Nagaland, which is to be held on June 26, will see the participation of three Municipal Councils and 36 Town Councils along with 33% reservation for women. (ANI)

