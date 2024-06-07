UP CM Yogi calls meeting of all ministers tomorrow

Days after the BJP's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called a meeting of all ministers here on Saturday. The CM instructed all ministers to remain present in Lucknow and the meeting is likely to take place at 11 AM in the Lok Bhavan.

The remarkable performance by the INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has dealt a significant blow to the BJP-led NDA's target of securing '400 seats' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In contrast to the 2014 and 2019 general elections, when the BJP secured 62 and 71 seats respectively, this time the BJP is leading with 33 seats. Whereas SP is leading in 37 seats, and Congress in six seats.

In the meeting, the CM is likely to discuss the reasons to understand what went wrong for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, despite its spectacular performance in two previous Lok Sabha polls and two assembly polls. Earlier, Yogi Adityanath also announced to resume of 'Janta Darshan', which was stopped for the last two months in Uttar Pradesh due to the imposition of the election model code of conduct will resume again from Thursday.

According to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath will go among the public every day from 9 am to 2 pm and listen to their problems and will also immediately instruct the officials for redressal. With this initiative, the people of the state will get an opportunity to bring their problems to the notice of the Chief Minister, and at the same time, immediate redressal will also be possible. (ANI)

