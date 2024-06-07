Left Menu

State govt duty-bound to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to beneficiaries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the state government is duty-bound to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration to the beneficiaries under Ghar Ghar ration scheme.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:49 IST
State govt duty-bound to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to beneficiaries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. (Photo: @BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the state government is duty-bound to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration to the beneficiaries under Ghar Ghar ration scheme. "Chairing a meeting to review the scheme here today, the Chief Minister said that due to their vested political interests some rumour mongers had spread canards that a huge reduction has been made in ration by the state government," as per a press release.

He said that this was baseless and unwarranted as all the beneficiaries are getting the facility under the scheme and full ration is being given to them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he has already sought report pertaining to it from all the Deputy Commissioners across the state so that beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme regularly.

"The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for the entire state that the ration is being distributed to the beneficiaries through Model Fair Price Shops (MFPS) Set Up across the state," as per the release. He said that 1.54 crore Beneficiaries are getting the ration through 40.19 lakh ration cards and this will continue by all means. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the scheme envisages smooth and hassle-free delivery of ration to the people.

"The Chief Minister said that gone are the days when people had to face a lot of inconvenience for getting food grains under the National Food Security Act by waiting in long queues," as per the release. He bemoaned that people had to face undue harassment while getting these grains most of the time while skipping their daily work or during the odd hours. But Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now with the distribution of ration at the vicinity of the beneficiaries, a new era has been ushered in as the beneficiary shall not be required to stand in long queues, especially in inclement weather conditions adding that this will not only ensure delivery of nutritious food grains to people but will also go a long way in saving their time, money and energy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024