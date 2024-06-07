State govt duty-bound to ensure uninterrupted supply of ration to beneficiaries: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said that the state government is duty-bound to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration to the beneficiaries under Ghar Ghar ration scheme. "Chairing a meeting to review the scheme here today, the Chief Minister said that due to their vested political interests some rumour mongers had spread canards that a huge reduction has been made in ration by the state government," as per a press release.

He said that this was baseless and unwarranted as all the beneficiaries are getting the facility under the scheme and full ration is being given to them. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he has already sought report pertaining to it from all the Deputy Commissioners across the state so that beneficiaries get the benefits of the scheme regularly.

"The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for the entire state that the ration is being distributed to the beneficiaries through Model Fair Price Shops (MFPS) Set Up across the state," as per the release. He said that 1.54 crore Beneficiaries are getting the ration through 40.19 lakh ration cards and this will continue by all means. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the scheme envisages smooth and hassle-free delivery of ration to the people.

"The Chief Minister said that gone are the days when people had to face a lot of inconvenience for getting food grains under the National Food Security Act by waiting in long queues," as per the release. He bemoaned that people had to face undue harassment while getting these grains most of the time while skipping their daily work or during the odd hours. But Bhagwant Singh Mann said that now with the distribution of ration at the vicinity of the beneficiaries, a new era has been ushered in as the beneficiary shall not be required to stand in long queues, especially in inclement weather conditions adding that this will not only ensure delivery of nutritious food grains to people but will also go a long way in saving their time, money and energy. (ANI)

