Karnataka's Energy Masterstroke: Balancing Peak Demands

Karnataka has successfully addressed its energy needs during peak summer months through a strategic mix of renewable and non-renewable energy resources, according to state Energy Minister K J George. The state implemented a combination of increased generation capacity, renewable integration, and power exchange with other states to manage unprecedented demand spikes.

Karnataka has adeptly tackled its rising energy demand during the peak summer months, thanks to a strategic use of renewable and non-renewable resources, announced state Energy Minister K J George on Monday.

The state witnessed record-breaking power consumption, with the peak demand hitting 17,220 MW on February 12 and the highest average daily consumption reaching 332 million units on April 5. George attributed this accomplishment to a blend of increased generation capacity, renewable energy integration, efficient grid management, and demand-side initiatives.

Moreover, Karnataka engaged in power exchange agreements with states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to meet and balance its energy needs during specific hours, further underscoring the state's proactive and innovative approach to energy management.

