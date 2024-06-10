Shripad Naik Pledges Shift to Renewable Energy as New Union Minister

Shripad Naik, who has been appointed as the Union minister of state for power and renewable energy, has vowed to focus on reducing dependency on traditional energy generation methods. In a statement to PTI shortly after receiving his portfolio, Naik expressed his enthusiasm about the role entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naik emphasized the importance of utilizing natural resources to create alternative power sources. 'The thrust would be to reduce dependency on traditionally generated power and use all available natural resources to generate alternate power. This is required for the sake of our environment and future generations. The Union government has already drawn a roadmap for the same, we will have to continue with it,' he said.

Having won the North Goa Lok Sabha seat for the sixth consecutive time, Naik previously served as Union minister of state for tourism, ports, and waterways during the second term of the Modi government.

