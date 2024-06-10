Left Menu

Shripad Naik Pledges Shift to Renewable Energy as New Union Minister

Shripad Naik, newly appointed Union minister of state for power and renewable energy, emphasized the need to reduce dependency on traditional energy sources. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new responsibility and reiterated the government's commitment to use natural resources for generating alternative power for environmental sustainability.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:49 IST
Shripad Naik Pledges Shift to Renewable Energy as New Union Minister
Shripad Naik
  • Country:
  • India

Shripad Naik, who has been appointed as the Union minister of state for power and renewable energy, has vowed to focus on reducing dependency on traditional energy generation methods. In a statement to PTI shortly after receiving his portfolio, Naik expressed his enthusiasm about the role entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naik emphasized the importance of utilizing natural resources to create alternative power sources. 'The thrust would be to reduce dependency on traditionally generated power and use all available natural resources to generate alternate power. This is required for the sake of our environment and future generations. The Union government has already drawn a roadmap for the same, we will have to continue with it,' he said.

Having won the North Goa Lok Sabha seat for the sixth consecutive time, Naik previously served as Union minister of state for tourism, ports, and waterways during the second term of the Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024