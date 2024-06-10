UAW Reaches Industry-Defining Tentative Agreement at Ultium Cells
UAW members at Ultium Cells in Lordstown have reached a tentative agreement that could set a new standard for EV battery workers. If ratified, this deal would mark a significant milestone in the fair transition to electric vehicles, impacting the broader EV industry workforce.
* UAW- UAW MEMBERS AT ULTIUM CELLS IN LORDSTOWN REACH EV INDUSTRY-DEFINING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
* UAW- IF RATIFIED, DEAL WITH ULTIUM CELLS TO SET NEW STANDARD FOR EV BATTERY WORKERS EVERYWHERE AND MARK A MAJOR MILESTONE IN JUST TRANSITION TO EVS
