Britain Expands Power-Saving Scheme to Year-Round Feature

Britain’s Electricity System Operator aims to transform its power-saving scheme into a regular market feature, instead of a winter-only tool. The scheme pays households to reduce power usage during high demand. The proposal will be submitted for approval, aiming to enhance the service for year-round use.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's electricity system operator wants to expand a scheme under which homes are paid to cut power usage so that it becomes a regular feature of the market, rather than just a tool to help prevent electricity shortages in winter. The Electricity System Operator (ESO), which moves power around the country, said on Tuesday it would consult with industry about its plans and submit a final proposal for approval by regulator Ofgem ahead of the winter.

Under the demand flexibility service (DFS), homes that sign up are paid - usually via money off their bills - for turning off appliances such as ovens and dishwashers during specific periods when electricity demand is high. Last week, the ESO said it was confident of having enough electricity this winter, with a much more comfortable capacity buffer than in the past two years, meaning it doesn't think the service will be needed as a winter back-up measure.

"DFS will continue to exist however and the ESO has today proposed enhancements to the service, so that it can be used across the year as a normal commercial service," it said in a statement. "As we transition away from requiring DFS as a winter contingency service it is only right that we look to the future of what this service can deliver," said Kayte O'Neill, the ESO's chief operating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

