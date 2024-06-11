Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Faces Major Administrative Penalty

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * RECEIPT OF LETTER FROM RELEVANT LOCAL ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORITY AND NOTICE FROM ANOTHER RELEVANT AUTHORITY

* RELEVANT SUBSIDIARIES HAVE RECEIVED WRITTEN DECISION OF ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY * EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE (TIANJIN) CO RECENTLY RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM RELEVANT AUTHORITY

* LOCAL ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORITY CONSIDERED THAT RELEVANT SUBSIDIARIES HAVE COMMITTED BREACH OF CONTRACTS * NOTICE COULD HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION AND OPERATIONS OF CO

* LOCAL ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORITY DECIDED TO TERMINATE THREE OF RELEVANT AGREEMENTS * ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORITY DECIDED SUBSIDIARIES RETURN RELEVANT ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORITY INCENTIVES AND SUBSIDIES

* INCENTIVES AND SUBSIDIES GRANTED IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF RMB1.9 BILLION WITHIN 15 DAYS FROM DECISION TO BE RETURNED * AUTHORITY ORDERED TIANJIN EVERGRANDE TO STOP PRODUCING AND SELLING NEW ENERGY PASSENGER VEHICLE PRODUCTS

* DECISIONS IF IMPLEMENTED WOULD RESULT IN CO EXPOSED TO RISKS OF COMPULSORY RESUMPTION OF LAND OF RELEVANT PLANTS FOR REPAYMENT OF INCENTIVES Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)