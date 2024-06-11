Left Menu

Romania's Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 to Get 240 Million EUR Refurbishment

SN Nuclearelectrica S.A. and Canadian Nuclear Partners S.A. have signed a framework agreement to refurbish Unit 1 of Romania's Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. This significant project is valued at approximately 240 million EUR and marks a notable investment in the country's energy infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

SN NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A:

* SN NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. AND CANADIAN NUCLEAR PARTNERS S.A. SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR ROMANIA CERNAVODA NPP UNIT 1 REFURBISHMENT PROJECT-STATEMENT

* FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT, SIGNED TODAY, HAS AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF 240 MILLION EUR Source text here Further company coverage: (Warsaw Newsroom:)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

