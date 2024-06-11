Romania's Cernavoda NPP Unit 1 to Get 240 Million EUR Refurbishment

SN NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A:

* SN NUCLEARELECTRICA S.A. AND CANADIAN NUCLEAR PARTNERS S.A. SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR ROMANIA CERNAVODA NPP UNIT 1 REFURBISHMENT PROJECT-STATEMENT

* FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT, SIGNED TODAY, HAS AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF 240 MILLION EUR Source text here Further company coverage: (Warsaw Newsroom:)

