Zelenskyy Calls for Urgent Energy Aid and Investment at Berlin Conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for immediate aid to repair Ukraine's electricity network and sought long-term investment in the energy system at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin. He urged allies for more air defense support and emphasized the mutual benefits of investing in Ukraine's energy sector.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:53 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
At the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an earnest appeal for immediate international aid to restore the country's electricity network and called for long-term investment in its energy infrastructure. He highlighted the urgent need for equipment to repair heating and electricity plants damaged by sustained Russian attacks.

Renewing his call for air defense support, Zelenskyy emphasized that energy remains a primary target of Russian forces. He also stressed the mutual benefits of foreign investments in Ukraine's energy sector, noting that these investments are indispensable for modernizing the grid and fostering job creation, not merely as grants but as profitable opportunities.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported Zelenskyy's appeal, citing a World Bank estimate that nearly $500 billion is required to rebuild and modernize Ukraine's infrastructure over the next decade. Scholz reiterated the significance of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and noted that Ukraine has been exporting excess electricity to the European Union, demonstrating the potential mutual benefits of investing in Ukrainian reconstruction.

