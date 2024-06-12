BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses AAP of "incompetence and corruption" over Delhi water crisis

Amid the water crisis in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday, accusing the party of incompetence and blamed their "mismanagement" for the current situation in Delhi. Poonawalla's remarks came after the Supreme Court's recent scrutiny of the AAP government's handling of the water crisis.

"After liquor scam, we are seeing water scam by the AAP. This is the water tanker mafia ghotala that Aam Aadmi party is doing. Supreme Court has exposed them today, their propaganda, their drama but instead of giving water to very household they gave sharab in every mohalla. There is no problem with water supply. Stop making excuses. Aam Aadmi party's incompetence and corruption is the reason why Delhi is facing a water crisis for past many weeks and months," Poonawalla told ANI. "The SC said there was no problem with the water supply. SC asked why the water is going through the water tanker mafia. Why are you not taking action against them?... It is clear that the AAP is incompetent...What relation do they have with the water tanker mafia?...AAP leaders are doing deals with water tanker mafia and selling water at the highest costs to people," he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned Delhi government over tanker mafias and wastage of water in the national capital and asked the AAP government to file an affidavit explaining measures taken by it to prevent loss of water in the national capital. A vacation bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Prasanna B Varale took strong objection to the tanker mafias in the national capital and asked the Delhi government what action they have taken against tanker mafias. The bench also said that if Delhi government can't take any action against tanker mafias, then it will ask Delhi police to take action against tanker mafias.

In the past week, Delhi has faced a severe water shortage, hindering the daily life of residents. The crisis stemmed from a combination of reduced water levels in the Yamuna River and technical issues at key water treatment plants. This disruption has left several areas with little to no water supply, forcing people to rely on tankers and borewells. (ANI)

