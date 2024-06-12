Tripura police seizes illicit 'Eskuf' cough syrup in Rangutia area

In a significant anti-drug operation, the Bamutia police successfully seized 75 bottles of the banned cough syrup, Eskuf, from the Rangutia area of Tripura, said officials. The raid, executed at the residence of Narayan Das, resulted in the recovery of the illegal Eskuf cough syrup. While no arrests were made during the operation, authorities managed to locate and seize 75 bottles of the contraband from a nearby forest on Tuesday evening.

The operation took place under the leadership of officer-in-charge Slanthony Jamatia. "The raid was conducted based on a tip-off. The operation targeted the house of Narayan Das, son of Manik Das, in the Rangutia area. Despite finding no illicit substances inside the house, the police discovered the Eskuf cough syrup hidden in the adjacent forest," Jamatia said.

"The contraband was promptly seized, and a case was registered under specific sections of the NDPS Act. The police have initiated an investigation and assured that appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in the drug trade," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)